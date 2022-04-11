Business Break
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall and Ashlee Williams
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after three separate shootings left three people dead and one injured.

Authorities say the youngest victim, a 12-year-old boy, died after a shooting in the 2700 block of Norris Road. Police say they were notified at approximately 6:42 p.m.

Just six minutes later, Columbus police say they were notified of a shooting near the 1200 block of Ft. Benning Road. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms this shooting claimed the lives of two males, 19-year-old Na’kevius Petty and a 20-year-old victim.

Police say one person was shot in the 4300 block of Hamilton Road shortly before 7 p.m. Authorities say the victim is in serious condition.

No further details surrounding the Sunday evening shootings have been released. Stay with us on air and online for the latest.

