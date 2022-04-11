3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after three separate shootings left three people dead and one injured.

Authorities say the youngest victim, a 12-year-old boy, died after a shooting in the 2700 block of Norris Road. Police say they were notified at approximately 6:42 p.m.

Just six minutes later, Columbus police say they were notified of a shooting near the 1200 block of Ft. Benning Road. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms this shooting claimed the lives of two males, 19-year-old Na’kevius Petty and a 20-year-old victim.

Police say one person was shot in the 4300 block of Hamilton Road shortly before 7 p.m. Authorities say the victim is in serious condition.

No further details surrounding the Sunday evening shootings have been released. Stay with us on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.