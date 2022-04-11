Former Columbus council member passes away at 87

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Columbus City Council member, John Paul Illeges III, died on April 3 at 87.

According to his family, they were able to put him in bed and surround him with love the night before. While in bed, he enjoyed a small cup of ice cream and finished with a big smile.

Illeges was born in Columbus, Georgia, on December 2, 1934, to John Paul Illeges, Jr. and Mary G. Illeges. He was the oldest of three children.

He graduated from Columbus High School, then later attended Auburn University for two years. He eventually transferred to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, where he completed a degree in finance.

He also served with the 3rd Division at Fort Benning.

Illeges was elected as a member of the Columbus Consolidated Government’s City Council in 1968. He served on numerous boards, including Brookstone School, LaGrange College and St. Francis Hospital

The former council member served more than 25+ years as a long-time director of Columbus Bank and Trust Company and later an early director of Synovus Financial Corp.

He is survived by three sons, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

