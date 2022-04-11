Business Break
Georgia Secretary of State makes stop in Columbus, gives update on legislative session

By James Giles
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest Georgia legislative session is in the books. Lawmakers wrapped up early Tuesday morning.

One of the bills that made it’s way to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk is Senate Bill 441 - a bill that aims to tackle election fraud in the Peach State.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made a stop in the Fountain City Wednesday, April 6, to talk with voters and answer questions.

Previously, the the agency assisted election investigators in the Secretary of State’s office.

Now, Senate Bill 441 will give the GBI full authority to investigate election fraud complaints.

This measure is just the latest effort to change election laws after the 2020 presidential election, where Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

Some critics of the bill say it will intimidate voters, however, Secretary of State Raffensperger says it will not.

“We just want to make sure we have fair and honest elections and then make sure we have the appropriate guard rails like accessibility and security,” said Raffensperger. “And we always prosecute people. I’m the first Secretary of State to do a 100% check of our voter rolls to see if there is any none citizens on those voter rolls.”

Raffensperger goes on to say the results of the audit he just mentioned showed more than 1,600 non-citizens that tried to register to vote - which he says is a felony that carries up to 10 years jail time and a $100,00 fine.

The Secretary of State says what’s to follow will be a deep dive into those more than 1,600 people’s citizenship.

He says they will look and see if their citizenship was changed or if they were coerced to register to vote by a third party.

