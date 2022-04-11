Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia secretary of state pushes for citizenship-only voting amendment

(John Bazemore | AP)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there are 400 felony-level cases that his office has forwarded to law enforcement in the state. It all has to do with voter rolls.

According to the secretary, 1,634 non-Georgia citizens have attempted to register to vote. He did not mention a specific election, but stated that number came from a citizenship audit of Georgia voters.

Raffensperger says he’s pushing for a citizenship-only voting amendment for the state constitution, but the legislature did not pass such a measure this past session. State law actually says a person must be a Georgia resident to vote, but he wants it written into the constitution.

The secretary took a very partisan tone - saying that Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock had pushed for doing away with verifying citizenship as a requirement to vote.

A lawsuit filed by Stacey Abrams’ “Fair Fight” initiative is expected to go to trial this week. It alleges that state officials improperly conducted the 2018 election where Gov. Brian Kemp was elected as governor.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Columbus police seek public’s help with Milgen Rd. homicide investigation
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Stacey Abrams
Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia
Homecoming celebration held for Desi Jones, daughter of News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong

Latest News

Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
Police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
Basketball
Sportsvisions to hold 7th annual High School Female Athletes of the Year luncheon
Muscogee County School District to hold job fair Apr. 23
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Watch party planned to support Tuskegee contestant on ‘American Idol’