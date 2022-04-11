Georgia secretary of state pushes for citizenship-only voting amendment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there are 400 felony-level cases that his office has forwarded to law enforcement in the state. It all has to do with voter rolls.

According to the secretary, 1,634 non-Georgia citizens have attempted to register to vote. He did not mention a specific election, but stated that number came from a citizenship audit of Georgia voters.

Raffensperger says he’s pushing for a citizenship-only voting amendment for the state constitution, but the legislature did not pass such a measure this past session. State law actually says a person must be a Georgia resident to vote, but he wants it written into the constitution.

The secretary took a very partisan tone - saying that Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock had pushed for doing away with verifying citizenship as a requirement to vote.

A lawsuit filed by Stacey Abrams’ “Fair Fight” initiative is expected to go to trial this week. It alleges that state officials improperly conducted the 2018 election where Gov. Brian Kemp was elected as governor.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.