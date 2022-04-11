A late day shower today, Warmth builds Tuesday and Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be a warmer week ahead. Sun at first on this Monday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few isolated late day showers are possible. We have no more than 20% rain coverage in the forecast. It will be a bit breezy at times. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 70s. Some clearing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. More sun than clouds for most of Tuesday. Dry and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds start to return Wednesday but we stay dry until at least Wednesday night when a chance of showers and storms returns later in the night. Several rounds of severe storms are anticipated well to our west and northwest today through Wednesday. Some of those storms will approach by early Thursday. A few strong storms are possible, but our chances of severe weather look fairly low at this point in the Chattahoochee Valley. Nonetheless, showers and storms are likely. A few showers may linger Friday, especially in our southern counties. We may see some showers Easter Sunday into early next week, but stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.