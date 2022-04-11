Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Much Warmer for the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast
Sunset over Lanett, AL
Sunset over Lanett, AL(Josh Brown)
By Anna Sims
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things will warm up quickly as we head into the work week with Monday’s lows in the upper-40s and afternoon highs in the upper-70s. Clouds will build in throughout the day as a few stray showers filter through the area. Low 80s for highs return on Tuesday as muggy air starts to make a return to the forecast. Things stay warm and muggy through Thursday when our next storm system rolls through with the potential of a couple of strong storms in the mix, but we will have to fine-tune that forecast over the coming days. Once that system rolls out, a couple of other disturbances will roll through keeping at least a slim chance of rain in the forecast every single day. For now, Easter Sunday looks to feature partly cloudy skies with a few showers and highs in the 80s, but we will have a better grasp on that exact forecast by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Three takeaways from Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game
Three takeaways from Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

This is some of the damage from the EF-1 tornado in Macon County.
NWS confirms 5 tornadoes hit east Alabama last Tuesday
A cold start to your Sunday
Another Cool Start for Sunday
Derek Kinkade
Windy & Cool Saturday; Frosty Start for Some Sunday AM
A late season blast of chilly weather is making it all the way down to the Gulf Coast; it will...
Windy and much cooler weather through most of the weekend