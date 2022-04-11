Much Warmer for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things will warm up quickly as we head into the work week with Monday’s lows in the upper-40s and afternoon highs in the upper-70s. Clouds will build in throughout the day as a few stray showers filter through the area. Low 80s for highs return on Tuesday as muggy air starts to make a return to the forecast. Things stay warm and muggy through Thursday when our next storm system rolls through with the potential of a couple of strong storms in the mix, but we will have to fine-tune that forecast over the coming days. Once that system rolls out, a couple of other disturbances will roll through keeping at least a slim chance of rain in the forecast every single day. For now, Easter Sunday looks to feature partly cloudy skies with a few showers and highs in the 80s, but we will have a better grasp on that exact forecast by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.