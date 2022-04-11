Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts patrol resulting in several arrest, warrants cleared
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Squads executed a two-day concentrated detail in high crime areas around the city.
Officer conducted multiple traffic stops that resulted in arrests for the following charges:
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Driving while license suspended
- Driving under the influence-drugs
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Disorderly conduct
- Criminal trespass
- Driving under the influence-alcohol
- Failure to maintain lane
- Obstruction of an officer
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
In addition, authorities cleared ten warrants and issued 14 traffic citations.
