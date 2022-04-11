Business Break
Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office conducts patrol resulting in several arrest, warrants cleared

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts patrol resulting in several arrest, warrants cleared
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts patrol resulting in several arrest, warrants cleared(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Squads executed a two-day concentrated detail in high crime areas around the city.

Officer conducted multiple traffic stops that resulted in arrests for the following charges:

  • Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  • Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Driving under the influence-drugs
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Criminal trespass
  • Driving under the influence-alcohol
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Obstruction of an officer
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

In addition, authorities cleared ten warrants and issued 14 traffic citations.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

