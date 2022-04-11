Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts patrol resulting in several arrest, warrants cleared

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Squads executed a two-day concentrated detail in high crime areas around the city.

Officer conducted multiple traffic stops that resulted in arrests for the following charges:

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

Driving while license suspended

Driving under the influence-drugs

Possession of drug-related objects

Disorderly conduct

Criminal trespass

Driving under the influence-alcohol

Failure to maintain lane

Obstruction of an officer

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

In addition, authorities cleared ten warrants and issued 14 traffic citations.

