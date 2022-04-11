Business Break
Muscogee County School District to hold job fair Apr. 23

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a career in education, the Muscogee County School District is holding a job fair later this month.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23 at Carver High School, located at 3100 8th Street in Columbus.

Officials say this job fair will introduce candidates to open positions in the district - which include teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and school nutrition workers.

Applicants will be able to meet representatives from school sites and divisions.

According to the school district’s website, there are more than 80 open positions. To view a full list of them, click here.

