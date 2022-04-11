NWS confirms 5 tornadoes hit east Alabama last Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in east Alabama last week.

Preliminary data from National Weather Service meteorologists shows the following from Tuesday, April 5:

Macon County , EF-1 tornado with 90 MPH winds touched down along Hwy. 49 in the Franklin community and dissipated just east of Hwy. 199 in the vicinity of Bulger Creek (4.25 miles).

Tallapoosa County , EF-0 tornado with 80 MPH winds touched down just northwest of Reeltown along a portion of Buck Creek (1.75 miles).

Chambers County , EF-0 tornado with 80 MPH winds touched down just north of Blackman (0.44 miles).

Bullock County , EF-1 tornado with 95 MPH winds touched down just east of Mascot Road and dissipated over west of Alabama Hwy. 223 (1.58 miles).

Barbour County, EF-1 tornado with 95 MPH winds touched down just north of the end of the Yoholo Micco Trail extension, east of Chewalla Creek and dissipated after it crossed U.S. Hwy. 431.

According to the National Weather Service, four other tornadoes touched down in central Alabama on April 5 - two in Elmore County and two that crossed between Pike and Montgomery counties.

No injuries or deaths were reported in any of Tuesday’s storms in Alabama.

