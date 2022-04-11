Business Break
Police investigating after shooting on North Washington Ave. in Talbotton

Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A investigation is underway following a shooting on North Washington Avenue in Talbotton.

Deputies with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, State Troopers and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene.

We are working to find out if anyone has been injured.

This story is still developing.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more details.

