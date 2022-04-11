Business Break
RiverCenter presents Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory one day only

(WBNG-TV)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The RiverCenter is about to be a lot sweeter - for one day only.

The national Broadway tour of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be at the RiverCenter for one performance only on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Tickets are currently on sale through the RiverCenter box office by calling 706-256-3612 or in person during the hours of Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can also be purchased online at rivercenter.org.

