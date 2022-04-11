Business Break
Sportsvisions to hold 7th annual High School Female Athletes of the Year luncheon

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sportsvisions is honoring the best female high school athletes in east Alabama and west Georgia.

On Thursday, April 21 at 11:30 a.m., Sportsvisions is hosting its 7th annual High School Female Athletes of the Year luncheon at St. Luke Ministry Center - located at 301 11th Street in Columbus.

The SIAC Women’s Basketball 2022 Coach of the Year, Savannah State University Coach Cedric Baker, will be in attendance as the guest speaker.

For more information, visit sportsvisionsradio.com.

