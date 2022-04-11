These Auburn road projects could impact your commute this week

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This week, crews in Auburn are working on several road projects and some of them may impact your commute.

Here’s a full list of projects that may cause delays:

April 11 - 12:

The City of Auburn says lane closures are planned at 345 East Thach Avenue (Monday) and 421 Opelika Road (Tuesday) as the Water Resource Management Department performs sanitary sewer repairs and road restoration work.

April 11 - 18:

One lane of Cox Road near the new Buc-ee’s development will continue to be closed as crews perform resurfacing and curb work; however, two-way traffic will be maintained. Work began on April 8 and is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, the city says.

April 12:

City officials say one lane of West Glenn Avenue between Cox and Thomas streets will close as Alabama Power will be performing work related to The Hub development. Work is expected to take place from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Drivers are urged to use caution in these areas and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

