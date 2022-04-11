United Way of Chattahoochee Valley raises over $7M in 2021 campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley celebrated the end of the 2021 campaign on Friday, April 8.

United Way revealed that $7,291,369 was raised with the community’s help - which beat United Way’s goal of raising $7 million.

“Our community is incredibly compassionate and shows they share the United Way vision of creating a collaborative, resilient region where every person can thrive,” said Ben Moser, President and CEO of United Way. “We could not do this work without the generosity of our donors and volunteers.”

United Way invests all donations raised by supporting programs and strategies that fall under three priority areas: educational equity, health access, and economic mobility.

United Way is committed to the people in the valley by building collaborative relationships, advocating for equity, and inspiring action.

