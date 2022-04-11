Warm Through Wednesday; Storms Return Thursday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will stay quiet through Wednesday with little in the way of any chance of rain and highs back in the low to mid 80s. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, but most of the rain will hold off until overnight into early Thursday morning. By this point, some storms will be likely, and some of those storms could be strong. We’ll keep our eye on any potential threat for severe storms, but this does appear to be a system that will be stronger - and more significant - off to our west. Rain and storms may return on Friday, but mainly across our southern counties. For Easter Weekend, we’re going with an ‘unsettled’ forecast and a 30-50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain all day or everywhere, but if you have church plans, an Easter egg hunt, or something going on outdoors, you’ll want to keep checking back with us for updates on the forecast as we continue to fine-tune things. Early next week may also start off with similarly unsettled weather, and there are some indications that another cool snap will be on the way in about 8-10 days, but we’ll also be watching that closely for you too.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.