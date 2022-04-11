Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Watch party planned to support Tuskegee contestant on ‘American Idol’

Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.(Eric McCandless | Source: ABC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a Monday night watch party in support of Tuskegee resident and ‘American Idol’ contestant Kezia “Lady K” Istonia.

Last week, she wowed judges and advanced to the top 24 on the ABC reality series. Now, she’s hoping to make it into the top 20.

The public is invited to come out and cheer on Lady K at the Davis Event Center located at 2903 W. MLK Hwy. in Tuskegee. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The all-new Hawaii episode of ‘American Idol’ airs Monday at 8/7c.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Columbus police seek public’s help with Milgen Rd. homicide investigation
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Stacey Abrams
Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia
Homecoming celebration held for Desi Jones, daughter of News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong

Latest News

Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
Police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
Basketball
Sportsvisions to hold 7th annual High School Female Athletes of the Year luncheon
Georgia secretary of state pushes for citizenship-only voting amendment
Muscogee County School District to hold job fair Apr. 23