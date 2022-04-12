2 robbed at gunpoint during catalytic converter sale in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after an alleged masked gunman robbed two men during a sales transaction.

Police say they responded to the incident in the 200 block of Moore’s Hill around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

According to police, one of the victims had just sold several catalytic converters to another man after obtaining them from a junkyard. During the transaction, a masked gunman appeared from the rear of the residence and ordered both victims to the ground and fired a shot into the ground, police say.

The robber reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from the two before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.