Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 robbed at gunpoint during catalytic converter sale in LaGrange

(WGEM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after an alleged masked gunman robbed two men during a sales transaction.

Police say they responded to the incident in the 200 block of Moore’s Hill around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

According to police, one of the victims had just sold several catalytic converters to another man after obtaining them from a junkyard. During the transaction, a masked gunman appeared from the rear of the residence and ordered both victims to the ground and fired a shot into the ground, police say.

The robber reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from the two before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
No injuries following shooting on Acacia Drive in Columbus
Homecoming celebration held for Desi Jones, daughter of News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong
13-year-old dead after shooting on Wittel Avenue in Opelika

Latest News

Man dies after Sunday shooting in Columbus
Fort Benning’s ‘Best Ranger’ competition announces winners
Fort Benning’s ‘Best Ranger’ competition announces winners
Muscogee County School Board discusses retention program for teachers in recent work session
Muscogee County School Board discusses retention program for teachers in recent work session
13-year-old dead after shooting on Wittel Avenue in Opelika
13-year-old dead after shooting on Wittel Avenue in Opelika