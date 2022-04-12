Business Break
7-year-old girl struck by BB gun on 12th Avenue in Columbus, expected to be okay

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, a young girl was struck with a BB gun on 12th Avenue in Columbus.

The seven-year-old was treated and released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

However, there are limited details as to how the incident occurred.

This case is still under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

