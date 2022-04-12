Business Break
Alabama Senate unanimously confirms new Auburn University trustees(Auburn University)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama Senate unanimously confirmed two new Auburn University trustees.

Zeke Smith will undertake the seat previously held by Charles D. McCrary, and Caroline Aderholt will assume Sarah B. Newton’s vacated seat on the Auburn University Board of Trustees’ District 7.

“Zeke and Caroline represent the best that Auburn has to offer,” said Bob Dumas, president pro tempore of the Auburn University Board of Trustees. “They were nominated by the Trustee Selection Committee for their impressive credentials and ongoing dedication to Auburn University and its students.”

According to the Alabama Senate, both newly appointed trustees are known for their strong business, leadership and governance experience and long-standing dedication to the university.

Both Smith and Aderholt will serve for a term of seven years, starting February 16, 2022.

