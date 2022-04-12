Alabama’s Attorney General to visit the Russell County Child Advocacy Center

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall will be paying a visit to the Russell County Child Advocacy Center next week.

On April 18, at 11 a.m. EST, Attorney General Marshall will tour the facility and will meet with Child Advocacy Center staff and board of directors, Sheriff Heath Taylor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Chancey, and more.

Every April, Child Advocacy Centers across the country recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention month. Although April is designated as the month to recognize and bring about awareness, it is a daily responsibility of our community to protect our most vulnerable, our children.

The Russell County Child Advocacy Center is celebrating 25 years of serving children in November of this year.

For more information about the CAC you can visit www.rccac.org.

