Closing arguments end, jury deliberations to begin in murder trial of missing Auburn woman

Derrill Ennis takes stand after being arrested for the murder of Lori Slesinski back in 2006
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A jury will soon deliberate the fate of a man charged with murdering a woman in Auburn.

The body of Lori Slesinski was never found. However, Derrill Richard Ennis could face the death penalty if convicted of her 2006 murder.

The jury will now decide following more than a week of testimony.

Slesinski was reported missing in 2006. Ennis was interviewed in the following weeks, but it wasn’t until 2018 that he was arrested and charged with Slesinski’s murder.

Today, the jury heard closing arguments from the lead prosecutor and defense attorney. They were reminded of the definitions of the charges Ennis is facing.

The jury also reviewed key evidence from previous testimony.

District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said that there is enough evidence to find Ennis guilty despite the lack of a body.

“Remember what all the law says, the and’s and the or’s. And find the defendant guilty of capital murder of kidnapping, capital murder of the burglary.”

Defense Attorney Todd Crutchfield argued investigators spent 18-months after reopening the case, focusing on just one man rather than investigating the disappearance of Slesinski.

The jury should decide on a verdict Wednesday morning.

