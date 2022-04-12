Business Break
Columbus police chief weighs in on recent weekend shootings, police efforts to combat violence

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined WTVM News Leader 9 in-studio Monday evening for the bi-weekly “Chat with the Chief” segment.

Blackmon talked about the latest weekend shootings and police efforts to battle the rising violence in Columbus.

“This weekend reminds us of what we’ve been discussing for several months now, and that is to ensure that we practice safekeeping of firearms,” expressed the police chief.

He resumed by saying he and his officers would continue to ensure that everyone knew that crime would not be tolerated in the city of Columbus.

Watch the full interview above.

