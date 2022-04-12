Former Troup County detention officer accused of taking money from inmate accounts

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A former detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office is behind bars. He’s accused of illegally taking money from the accounts of inmates.

Authorities say Douglas Robert Meserole was arrested Tuesday.

A sheriff’s office investigation revealed the funds, which totaled $2,800, were added to the inmates’ accounts after they were released from the Troup County Jail. Those funds were later deposited on pre-paid debit cards issued to the inmates, according to officials. The investigation further revealed that Meserole’s login was used to deposit the money on the debit cards and that these transactions took place in his office on days he was working, the sheriff’s office says.

Meserole left his employment on his own in November. Prior to leaving, the sheriff’s office confirms he was assigned as the store call officer in charge of inmate funds and commissary.

Authorities say an audit of the inmate accounts was completed and it showed possible discrepancies. Two former inmates came forward during the process and said their federal stimulus checks were deposited by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

“Every person that works for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office are held to a high standard and I tell them personally that should they violate law, they will be arrested and charged accordingly,” said Sheriff James Woodruff. “I appreciate the hard work by my investigators and the cooperation with the DA’s office.”

Meserole is facing two felony charges: theft by taking by a fiduciary.

