Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fort Benning’s ‘Best Ranger’ competition announces winners

‘Best Ranger’ competitions kicks off in Fort Benning
‘Best Ranger’ competitions kicks off in Fort Benning
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning announced the 38th Annual Best Ranger Competition winners.

Fifty teams of two competed in the annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition from April 8 to Monday, April 11.

Team 37 of the 75th Ranger Regiment took the top spot.

Captain Tymothy Boyle and Captain Joshua Corson beat out the rest of the competition.

The grueling 60-hour event tested each team’s physical, mental, technical and tactical skills.

Weapons firing, extended foot marches, land navigation courses and Ranger-specific tasks were some of the events featured.

”I think it feels surreal. We’ve worked hard. We’ve put in a lot of effort. And we knew we had the potential to win this thing, but to actually be up here and to have won is truly inspirational to us and humbling,”

Congratulations to them on their hard work and everyone who competed in this hardcore event.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
No injuries following shooting on Acacia Drive in Columbus
Columbus police seek public’s help with Milgen Rd. homicide investigation
Homecoming celebration held for Desi Jones, daughter of News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Muscogee County School Board discusses retention program for teachers in recent work session
A historic day for the state as Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the nation’s first elder...
Alabama creates elder abuse registry
Former Columbus council member passes away at 87
Former Columbus council member passes away at 87
United Way of Chattahoochee Valley raises over $7M in 2021 campaign