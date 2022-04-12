Fort Benning’s ‘Best Ranger’ competition announces winners

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning announced the 38th Annual Best Ranger Competition winners.

Fifty teams of two competed in the annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition from April 8 to Monday, April 11.

Team 37 of the 75th Ranger Regiment took the top spot.

Captain Tymothy Boyle and Captain Joshua Corson beat out the rest of the competition.

The grueling 60-hour event tested each team’s physical, mental, technical and tactical skills.

Weapons firing, extended foot marches, land navigation courses and Ranger-specific tasks were some of the events featured.

”I think it feels surreal. We’ve worked hard. We’ve put in a lot of effort. And we knew we had the potential to win this thing, but to actually be up here and to have won is truly inspirational to us and humbling,”

Congratulations to them on their hard work and everyone who competed in this hardcore event.

