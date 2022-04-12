Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new USO center on Ft. Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Members of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and United Service Organizations are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

April 12 marks the first dat of construction of the new USO center at Fort Benning.

The establishment of the new USO center was carefully coordinated between Maneuver Center of Excellence leadership and the USO and will provide programs and services to over 40,000 active duty service members and their families who call Fort Benning home.

“The U.S. Army and the USO have a long-standing partnership in caring for Soldiers and families” said Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe. “Adding a USO center at the center of Main Post will physically put people first. It will be a lynchpin of our community at Fort Benning.”

The new USO center will serve as a home away from home, where service members and their families can go for special programs, internet connectivity for guests, healthy drinks and snacks, and various forms of entertainment such as board games, video games, TV, books, and more.

This USO center will also deliver additional programming during special observances and holidays throughout the year, to include a Mobile USO unit that will be stationed at Fort Benning and will travel throughout the state and across the U.S. southeast region providing USO programs and services to service members and their families.

