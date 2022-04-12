I-85 NB shutdown in Opelika after 18-wheeler crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika is shutdown after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened at mile marker 59, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s a mile north of Tiger Town at exit 58.

Both lanes are blocked and drivers will have to seek an alternative route. Major delays are expected.

We’ll provide updates as crews clear the scene.

