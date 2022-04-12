Man dies after Sunday shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fourth person has died after a string of weekend shootings in Columbus.

43-year-old David Brown died Monday evening while in surgery at Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner says Brown was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Fort Benning Road.

Brown’s body will be sent GBI crime lab and his death is being ruled a homicide, Coroner Buddy Bryan says.

Columbus police have not released any information on this incident.

