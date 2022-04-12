Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ON THE MOOOVE: Kadie the Cow relocating to Uptown Columbus

Kadie the Cow
Kadie the Cow((Source: WTVM))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An iconic statue is packing her bags and making a big mooove!

Kadie the Cow is moving to Uptown Columbus! She’s had a permanent residence off of Manchester Expressway since 1967 at the former home of Kinnett Dairy plant.

She is a 20-foot-tall spotted bovine that has been a beloved landmark in the Columbus community for over 50 years. The statue currently sits on vacant building lot and has low visibility with limited public access.

“The city is very passionate about her because she’s such a big part of our history,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications for Uptown Columbus.

Plans to move Kadie to Uptown gives residents and visitors an udderly great reason to grab a photo.

With the help of the community and donations of nearly $33K, Kadie will now be located near the Splashpad on Bay Avenue.

If you’d like to donate to help Kadie with the big moove, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
No injuries following shooting on Acacia Drive in Columbus
DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Homecoming celebration held for Desi Jones, daughter of News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong

Latest News

Yard, green waste landfill tipping fee to be waived for Columbus residents
A crash involving an overturned truck has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika
Authorities say Douglas Robert Meserole was arrested Tuesday.
Former Troup County detention officer accused of taking money from inmate accounts
Alabama’s Attorney General to visit the Russell County Child Advocacy Center