ON THE MOOOVE: Kadie the Cow relocating to Uptown Columbus

An iconic statue is packing her bags and making a big mooove!

Kadie the Cow is moving to Uptown Columbus! She’s had a permanent residence off of Manchester Expressway since 1967 at the former home of Kinnett Dairy plant.

She is a 20-foot-tall spotted bovine that has been a beloved landmark in the Columbus community for over 50 years. The statue currently sits on vacant building lot and has low visibility with limited public access.

“The city is very passionate about her because she’s such a big part of our history,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications for Uptown Columbus.

Plans to move Kadie to Uptown gives residents and visitors an udderly great reason to grab a photo.

With the help of the community and donations of nearly $33K, Kadie will now be located near the Splashpad on Bay Avenue.

If you'd like to donate to help Kadie with the big moove, click here.

