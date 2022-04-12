Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

FILE - Multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices were...
FILE - Multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices were found, according to the New York Fire Department.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
No injuries following shooting on Acacia Drive in Columbus
Homecoming celebration held for Desi Jones, daughter of News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong
DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental

Latest News

Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Ukraine investigates claim poisonous substance dropped in Mariupol
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a...
Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona
I-85 NB shutdown in Opelika after 18-wheeler crash