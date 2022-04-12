Muscogee County School Board discusses retention program for teachers in recent work session

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board held a work session tonight.

They addressed the need for more teachers, discussing the bonuses and who receives them at length.

The Superintendent of Education, Dr. David Lewis, proposed a pilot program encouraging the retention and recruitment of employees for those hard-to-fill positions.

Lewis named Baker, Eddy and Rothschild Middle School as pilot schools for implementing the program. The fund for the program would be expended through the Federal American Rescue Plan.

Once implemented, the administration will collect data to determine the program’s effectiveness.

Some board members hoped to include principals and assistant principals; however, they were excluded from receiving the funds from the proposal due to their hiring process.

