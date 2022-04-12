Naming Commission narrows down list for Army installation renaming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new details on the discussion over the new name for Fort Benning.

Currently, we’re in year two of a three-year plan to rename military installations named in honor of confederate officers all across the country, including Fort Benning.

Major General Patrick Donahoe stopped by the city council today to let the community know of the 11 possible names that could replace Fort Benning within the next year or so.

Standing strong since its creation in 1918, Fort Benning, which honors Confederate General Henry Benning, who fought alongside the Confederates in the 1800s, will soon honor another from a list of 11 possible names.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act is in year two for the name change process of military installations currently named in honor of confederate officers.

The general did not disclose the names, saying the conversation is ongoing with the naming commission. However, notable names on the list of 100 suggestions include President Dwight Eisenhower, Army Sergeant Alwyn Cashe, Harriet Tubman, and Medal of Honor Recipient Retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr.

“It is no choice of any local individuals. It is we in the united states army following federal law.”, said Donahoe. “The commission will make a recommendation on one October 2022, and that is during the fiscal year 2023, the decision will be solidified. What exact date within the fiscal year I’m not sure of. We’ve invited members of the community and representatives across the Chattahoochee Valley to make sure we have diversity in the naming process.”

After Donahoe’s presentation at the city council, District 9 Councilor Judy Thomas said to Donahoe, “This issue is one that’s near and dear to our hearts. We’ll probably call it Fort Benning for the next generation anyway because that’s how we do things.”

According to sources close to the situation, the interesting thing about this is after getting input on names from communities nationwide, including here in the Chattahoochee Valley, the naming commission could recommend names that are not even listed.

