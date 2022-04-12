Opelika man arrested on multiple sex charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested an Opelika man on multiple sex charges.

On April 11, Auburn police arrested 46-year-old Theodore Leroy Halls Jr. on felony warrants charging him with rape first degree, sodomy first degree, and sexual abuse first degree.

The arrest stems from the Auburn Police Department receiving a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred near the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane on April 10. The victim reportedly came in contact with the suspect through a ridesharing service.

The investigation revealed that the victim was picked up by the suspect in downtown Auburn after a ride was arranged through a ridesharing service. During the transport, the driver sexually assaulted the victim.

Halls Jr. was identified as the suspect. After being contacted and interviewed by detectives, he was arrested on the charges listed above.

Halls was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $150,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.

