Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City resurfacing project to impact several streets

(WABI)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews are set to begin a resurfacing project in Phenix City and several streets will be impacted.

Work will start Wednesday and continue until the project is done.

The following streets will be affected:

  • 5th Pl.
  • 6th Ave.
  • 6th St.
  • 7th Ave.
  • 7th Ct.
  • 8th Ave.

The city will have traffic control measures in place to reroute traffic around the project. Drivers are urged to adjust travel times accordingly as delays are expected.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
No injuries following shooting on Acacia Drive in Columbus
DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Homecoming celebration held for Desi Jones, daughter of News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong

Latest News

A crash involving an overturned truck has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika
These Auburn road projects could impact your commute this week
8-month bridge replacement project to begin Monday in Lee County
Crash involving 18-wheeler cleared on Hwy. 80 WB in Lee County