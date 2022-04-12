Phenix City resurfacing project to impact several streets

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews are set to begin a resurfacing project in Phenix City and several streets will be impacted.

Work will start Wednesday and continue until the project is done.

The following streets will be affected:

5th Pl.

6th Ave.

6th St.

7th Ave.

7th Ct.

8th Ave.

The city will have traffic control measures in place to reroute traffic around the project. Drivers are urged to adjust travel times accordingly as delays are expected.

