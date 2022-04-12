St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to hold informational in honor of Black Maternal Health Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On April 13, 2021, the White House officially recognized Black Maternal Health Week. This week-long movement is celebrated every year from April 11 to April 17.

In recognition of Black Maternal Health Week, April 14 at 6 p.m., St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is holding an informational lecture at the Columbus Public Library Synovus Room A.

Obstetrician/Gynaecologist Jennifer Addo Kaby, MD, MPH, will lead a panel discussion about Black maternal health to educate attendees and provide a deeper understanding of the health crisis of Black pregnant mothers.

This lecture is free and open to all interested community members.

