Toasty Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of next round of showers/storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While severe weather will be a big threat well to our west and northwest today and tomorrow from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest, it will be quieter here for now. Mostly sunny Tuesday. Warm, dry and a bit breezy. High clouds start to work in at the very end of the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Turning mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 60s. Clouds and a few peeks of sun Wednesday. It starts getting a little muggier but we should be dry during the day. A line of showers and storms is expected to move out of Mississippi into west Alabama around midnight, or a little later. As the storms push east and southeast a weakening trend is expected both because of a loss of daytime heating and the better upper level support will be well to our north. A couple stronger storms could approach the Chattahoochee Valley early Thursday morning through about midday but our overall severe risk looks pretty low. We’ll have about 60 to 70% rain coverage. Highs will be in the 70s. The system pushes just to our south Friday but it’s close enough where some of our southern counties have the chance for a few showers and storms. We can’t dismiss the chance of showers and storms at times for Easter Weekend with a bit of an unsettled pattern and continued muggy feel. While it doesn’t look like a washout, you might want to have some inside plans ready as you may have to dodge some raindrops going to and from church or during your egg hunt. Stay with us as we continue to fine-tune the forecast. Specifics can, and probably will change. Keep the umbrella handy through the first part of the next workweek. Trends point toward a noticeable cool down again around next Tuesday and Wednesday.

