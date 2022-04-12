Windy & Warm Wednesday; Storms Return Early Thursday AM

Business Break
Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weather heading into our Wednesday will be windy and warm with highs back in the 80s and winds gusting more than 20 mph at times. Overnight, storms will approach from the south and west, and while the severe weather risk will be pretty high across parts of the Mississippi River Valley, storms will weaken as they push into our area by early Thursday morning. We will still mention the risk at a few stronger storms in the mix with some pockets of gusty winds being the main threat. We will see some clearing later Thursday afternoon, and any chance of rain on Friday will likely be pushed farther down to our south with mostly sunny skies and 80s for highs building back in across the area. For Easter weekend - and Monday of next week - the forecast becomes a bit more unsettled with rain and storm chances returning and highs back in the 70s for most. The rain coverage looks to be around 40-60% at any given time, but we should be able to fine-tune things as we get a bit closer to the weekend, so a heads up for those of you that are out and about for Easter activities - you’ll need to stay tuned closely to how the forecast plays out. A brief cool-down will be due in here by Tuesday and into Wednesday of NEXT week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

