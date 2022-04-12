WTVM working to fix signal issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to extensive equipment damage at WTVM, cause by recent severe weather, our signal has been disrupted for several days.

However, WTVM News Leader 9 is working diligently to fix the problem right now. We want every viewer to see a clear and strong WTVM signal.

To fix the problem, WTVM engineers are working to rebuild the WTVM digital encoder. This piece of equipment is essential in delivering high quality picture and sound to your TV sets.

Our equipment was more heavily damaged in recent severe weather than we initially realized.

We apologize for the inconvenience and regret the disruptions in your viewing experience.

Repairing the WTVM signal is our top priority and we won’t stop working until it is fixed.

Our engineers estimate the repair process may be complete on Wednesday. Thank you for your understanding and patience. Please check back here for future updates.

