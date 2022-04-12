Yard, green waste landfill tipping fee to be waived for Columbus residents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus will soon waive landfill tipping fees for residents, according to a press release from city officials.

This waiver, which will go into effect on Saturday, April 23, is for yard waste and bulk disposal for residential customers only.

In order to obtain this waiver, the city says all yard waste and bulk debris must be disposed of at the Pinegrove Landfill, 7900 Pinegrove Way, off Technology Parkway.

The following items are accepted:

Lawn clippings

Leaves

Shrubbery clippings

Non-green bulk waste

Tree pruning (limbs no larger than 6″ in diameter and no longer than 4′ in length)

Tree For Fee is not included in this waiver nor is household garbage.

Effective, Saturday, April 23, the Pinegrove Landfill will be open on the first and third Saturday of each month - opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. Officials say all regular landfill hours will remain in effect.

Residents of Columbus will be required to show proof of residence by providing their Georgia drivers license showing their home address plus a matching utility bill to receive this waver.

