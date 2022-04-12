Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Yard, green waste landfill tipping fee to be waived for Columbus residents

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus will soon waive landfill tipping fees for residents, according to a press release from city officials.

This waiver, which will go into effect on Saturday, April 23, is for yard waste and bulk disposal for residential customers only.

In order to obtain this waiver, the city says all yard waste and bulk debris must be disposed of at the Pinegrove Landfill, 7900 Pinegrove Way, off Technology Parkway.

The following items are accepted:

  • Lawn clippings
  • Leaves
  • Shrubbery clippings
  • Non-green bulk waste
  • Tree pruning (limbs no larger than 6″ in diameter and no longer than 4′ in length)

Tree For Fee is not included in this waiver nor is household garbage.

Effective, Saturday, April 23, the Pinegrove Landfill will be open on the first and third Saturday of each month - opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. Officials say all regular landfill hours will remain in effect.

Residents of Columbus will be required to show proof of residence by providing their Georgia drivers license showing their home address plus a matching utility bill to receive this waver.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
No injuries following shooting on Acacia Drive in Columbus
DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Homecoming celebration held for Desi Jones, daughter of News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong

Latest News

A crash involving an overturned truck has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika
Kadie the Cow
ON THE MOOOVE: Kadie the Cow relocating to Uptown Columbus
Authorities say Douglas Robert Meserole was arrested Tuesday.
Former Troup County detention officer accused of taking money from inmate accounts
Alabama’s Attorney General to visit the Russell County Child Advocacy Center