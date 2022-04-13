Business Break
Advertisement

76-year-old Columbus pastor returns from Ukraine mission trip
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus pastor is home from a mission trip in Ukraine.

He said that watching the coverage on TV made him want to lend a hand to those caught in the middle of the fighting.

76-year-old Pastor Mike Randall of Weems Road Free Will Baptist Church told us his two-week-long mission trip in Ukraine would impact him forever.

Randall celebrated his 76th birthday a little over a month ago, and he asked God how he could help, and the answer landed him overseas.

According to the pastor, he spent two weeks rescuing women, children, and the disabled in Ukraine.

He expressed he’s hoping to return as soon as possible and finish the mission. However, he added there are just a few things he is asking for from his community.

“Prayer for one thing. Most important. Then the campaign Chattahoochee Valley 1000 Strong is asking for 1000 people to donate $100. That gives us $100,000 for this next mission,” said Randall.

The Pastor said the money would go towards buying tourniquets, buying two used 18 passenger vans and renting buses to get people out of the county faster.

