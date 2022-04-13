Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Xito, with assistance from the Phenix City Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested an Alabama man in Columbus after a failed attempt to flee from Phenix City police.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit of Eric Lamar Person began in Phenix City and continued into Columbus.

Person lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole, where he then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended a short distance later with K-9 Xito’s assistance.

The suspect was transported to the Piedmont Medical Center to receive treatment for dog bites.

He was arrested by Columbus police and charged with the following:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Possession of marijuana

Burglary

Probation revocation in Georgia

Person will eventually be extradited to Alabama and charged with bringing stolen property into the state, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

