Alabama man arrested in Columbus after attempting to flee Phenix City police

Eric Lamar Person
Eric Lamar Person(Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Xito, with assistance from the Phenix City Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested an Alabama man in Columbus after a failed attempt to flee from Phenix City police.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit of Eric Lamar Person began in Phenix City and continued into Columbus.

Person lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole, where he then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended a short distance later with K-9 Xito’s assistance.

The suspect was transported to the Piedmont Medical Center to receive treatment for dog bites.

He was arrested by Columbus police and charged with the following:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Burglary
  • Probation revocation in Georgia

Person will eventually be extradited to Alabama and charged with bringing stolen property into the state, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Ga. Agriculture Commissioner candidate visits farmers in Hamilton
ON THE MOOOVE: Kadie the Cow relocating to Uptown Columbus
Closing arguments end, jury deliberations to begin in murder trial of missing Auburn woman
