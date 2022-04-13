Business Break
Alabama Orthopedic Specialists to join Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics Team

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama Orthopaedic Specialists will join the Hughston Clinic organization beginning June 1.

“It is an honor to announce that Alabama Orthopedic Specialist physicians, Steven A. Barrington, MD, Michael E. Davis, MD, Charles W. Hartzog, Jr., MD, Hussein W. Turki, MD, and G. Dexter Walcott, Jr., MD, are joining the Hughston Clinics team,” said Hughtson Clinic CEO, Mark Baker.

There is currently a Hughston Clinic in Montgomery - and the five physicians that serve the communities of Montgomery, Prattville and Wetumpka will continue to treat patients in the same locations.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

