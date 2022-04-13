Alabama Orthopedic Specialists to join Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics Team

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama Orthopaedic Specialists will join the Hughston Clinic organization beginning June 1.

“It is an honor to announce that Alabama Orthopedic Specialist physicians, Steven A. Barrington, MD, Michael E. Davis, MD, Charles W. Hartzog, Jr., MD, Hussein W. Turki, MD, and G. Dexter Walcott, Jr., MD, are joining the Hughston Clinics team,” said Hughtson Clinic CEO, Mark Baker.

There is currently a Hughston Clinic in Montgomery - and the five physicians that serve the communities of Montgomery, Prattville and Wetumpka will continue to treat patients in the same locations.

