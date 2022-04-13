Arrested, fired MCSO correctional officer could face up to 10 years in prision

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says one of his correctional officers, 27-year-old Brianna Talley, has been fired and is behind bars, accused of bringing contraband into the jail.

The Sheriff told News Leader 9 Talley is a fairly new correctional officer. He said she’s being charged with one count of violation of oath of an officer by a public officer and two counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates.

“The last thing that we need to do is be fighting crime with our own.”, said Countryman. “We know that there are no perfect individuals and that this person happened to make a mistake, but it was a huge mistake.”

We’ve learned the C.O. is a University of Alabama grad.

The sheriff did not disclose what exactly she was bringing into the jail. However, according to Georgia law, she’s facing up to ten years in prison.

“These were isolated incidents. These were things that not only happened inside the facility but outside of the facility that led to this.”, said Countryman. “This is the line we don’t want anyone to cross because if you cross that line, I have to be sheriff, and that’s what the people elected me to do. So I’m going to fulfill the law. I’m going to carry out my duties as sheriff, whether if it’s popular or not.”

After looking into the various incidents, the Muscogee County sheriff says Talley was picked up and booked into the jail. But, he adds, he does not expect any other arrest to be made.

She’s expected in Municipal court Friday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.