Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Basketball signings held at Harris County

Basketball signings held at Harris County
By Caroline Grace and Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Four student-athletes from Harris County High School signed their letters of intent to play basketball at the next level.

Ayanna Johnson and Jerni Carter-Ransom will join each other at Georgia Highland College. Jayla Carter is headed to Huntingdon College and Darrick Smith is taking his talents to Reinhardt University.

“It means a lot to me to go to the next level. This has been my dream every since I started playing basketball so I’m really glad I got the opportunity to take it to the next level and see what it’s all about,” says Jayla Carter.

Our college signings are sponsored by the Mike Hostillo Law Firm

Watch the video above for details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene from Ft. Benning Road Sunday night.
3 dead, 1 injured after three separate Columbus shootings
Police investigating after apartment shooting on North Washington Rd. in Talbotton
Father shoots 3-year-old during altercation with mother’s boyfriend
DETAILS: 12-year-old Columbus boy shot to death ruled as accidental
Heavy police presence on Acacia Drive in Columbus
No injuries following shooting on Acacia Drive in Columbus
UPDATE: 13-year-old shot to death in Auburn ruled ‘unfortunate accident’

Latest News

Three takeaways from Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game
Three takeaways from Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game
What to know ahead of Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game
What to know ahead of Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game
Gus Malzahn (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn involved in wreck
The Tigers take the field for the first time since 2019 lead by head coach Michael Long Jr.
Carver baseball’s return to the diamond