Basketball signings held at Harris County

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Four student-athletes from Harris County High School signed their letters of intent to play basketball at the next level.

Ayanna Johnson and Jerni Carter-Ransom will join each other at Georgia Highland College. Jayla Carter is headed to Huntingdon College and Darrick Smith is taking his talents to Reinhardt University.

“It means a lot to me to go to the next level. This has been my dream every since I started playing basketball so I’m really glad I got the opportunity to take it to the next level and see what it’s all about,” says Jayla Carter.

