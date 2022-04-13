Business Break
Buffalo Rock to relocate, expand Columbus facility


The Cargo Drive facility is expected to be fully operational by June.(Source: Google StreetView)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Buffalo Rock has announced its Columbus location will soon relocate to a larger facility.

Company officials say all employee-partners will make the move to the new location at 5180 Cargo Drive, which is expected to be fully operational by June. The current facility on Allied Drive has been listed for sale.

The dual warehouse and office space at Cargo Drive will double the warehouse space in size, allowing for later growth and brand expansion.

“Our customer relationships and employees’ commitment to excellence have placed us in a position for this expansion to be possible. We have selected and designed this new facility to provide a first-rate experience for our employees, so in turn they can best serve our customers,” said Trent Davidson, Regional Vice President – Georgia. “We love Columbus, this is our home. We are committed to our local community and expanding our offering, which leads to the creation of more jobs in Columbus. We’re in the business of building brands, which wouldn’t be possible without the partnerships we’ve built and maintained over time. We’re grateful for the Columbus community and look forward to continuing to invest locally.”

The Columbus division distributes soft drinks, coffees, and juices, plus it maintains a full-line vending operation. Buffalo Rock services more than seven million consumers throughout Alabama, western Georgia, and the panhandle of Florida.

