City of Opelika holds public hearing before finalizing budget

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika held a public hearing tonight. They wanted to hear from the community before finalizing their budget.

2022 is year three of a five-year comprehensive plan.

Opelika received funds from the federal government to help out low-income families.

The city said the 2020 Comprehensive Plan embodies their ideas about making Opelika a better place to live and work.

Tonight the public meeting was to gain feedback on how the city can better help its community.

“Its very importance to get community feedback on what needed in the community what there desires are. what their wishes are,” said Community Development Administrator Lisa Thrift.

It isn’t too late to share your point of view. The city of Opelika invites comments and questions either in writing or in person.

All feedback will be accepted until May 12.

The next public hearing will be held, April 18, in the Municipal Meeting Room of the Opelika Municipal Court on MLK Boulevard.

