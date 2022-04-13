Columbus Fire, EMS meets with community groups for department feedback

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Columbus Department of Fire and EMS got together with groups in the community.

They were looking for feedback and guidance to help the department for the next five years.

A part of the accreditation process is developing a community-driven strategic planning process.

Four different stakeholder groups were there, including a community group comprised of citizens, business owners and leaders in the faith-based community.

In the meeting, Chief Salvatore J. Scarpa provided a brief overview of their department and heard more about the community’s needs.

He explained, “We do relies on our community and its importance for us to have these partnerships in the community so we can figure out what it is they need, what it is they are looking for, so we drive our program structure our program to meet there need.”

The Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department is an all-hazards response agency.

They provide emergency and non-emergency services to the city of Columbus and throughout Muscogee County.

