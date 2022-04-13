Business Break
Columbus police warn of jury duty phone scam

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Division is warning the public to be aware of a scam involving calls about missed jury duty.

According to police, so-called “government officials” have been calling people demanding money for missing jury duty. Authorities issued a reminder that true court documents will come through the mail.

“Contact the court your if you believe that you missed jury duty,” CPD said on social media. “Don’t share personal information with anyone over the phone.”

Anyone with questions regarding scams should contact CPD’s Financial Crimes Division at 706-225-4445.

