Deliberations still underway for the capital murder trial of Derrill Richard Ennis

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A jury is deliberating in the capital murder trial of Derrill Richard Ennis.

Ennis was arrested in 2018 for the murder of 24-year-old Lori Slesinski back in 2006.

The jury has returned only once to ask a question. Those deliberations are still underway tonight.

Ennis was arrested in 2018 for the murder of Lori Slesinski. A body has never been found, but her car was found burned on Dekalb street.

Yesterday, the lead prosecutor argued that Ennis murdered Slesinski because she had refused to be more than friends with him. The defense argued investigators mishandled evidence and that Ennis did not kill Lori Slesinski.

On Monday morning, Ennis took the stand in his defense, denying murdering Slesinski. The jury was shown pictures investigators took of scratches on his arms the first day he came in for questioning in 2006.

Ennis maintains they’re from his dog.

The trial has been going on for nine days. Still, it is now up to the jury to decide whether Ennis is guilty or not guilty of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree and capital murder during a burglary in the 1st or 2nd degree.

The jurors have been in the jury room since 9 a.m. this morning going over the case and evidence presented to them in the past few weeks.

Before noon, the jury had asked for a laptop to rewatch the surveillance video from Walmart, the last known time Lori Slesinski was seen alive.

Ennis could face the death penalty if convicted of Lori Slesisnki’s murder.

