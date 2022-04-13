Business Break
Ga. Agriculture Commissioner candidate visits farmers in Hamilton

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, a Republican candidate for Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper visited local farmers in Hamilton, Georgia.

The Republican National Committee hosted the event, and people came out to Kae Farm to show their support.

News Leader 9 spoke with Harper about his decision to run.

“I’m running for Agriculture Commissioner to be our next Agriculture Commissioner to put our farm family consumer and our producers first,” Harper said.

Five other candidates are running for the commissioner seat, three of those being Democrats.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

