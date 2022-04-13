A glance at Georgia universities’ total fees and tuition

ATLANTA (AP) — Tuition and fees would fall at 25 of Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges in fall 2022 under changes approved Tuesday by the Board of Regents. Here’s a look at tuition and fees for two semesters (fall and spring), as well as the percentage change from the current academic year. Amounts are for four-year degrees at each school’s main campus:

— Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: $3,806, down 9.5%

— Albany State University: $6,500, down 6.5%

— Atlanta Metropolitan State College: $3,712, down 9.7%

— Augusta University: $8,122, down 8%

— Clayton State University: $6,084, down 7.6%

— College of Coastal Georgia: $4,124, down 9.8%

— Columbus State University: $6,844, down 6.7%

— Dalton State College: $3,294, down 9.3%

— East Georgia State College: $3,306, down 13.1%

— Fort Valley State University: $6,408, down 6.4%

— Georgia College and State University: $8,794, down 5.8%

— Georgia Gwinnett College: $5,652, down 8.5%

— Georgia Highlands College: $3,514, down 10.2%

— Georgia Southern University: $6,998, down 7.7%

— Georgia Southwestern University: $5,996, down 7.5%

— Georgia State University: $10,268, down 7.3%

— Georgia Tech: $11,764, down 8.5%

— Gordon State College: $4,116, down 7.1%

— Kennesaw State University: $6,898, down 8.6%

— Middle Georgia State University: $4,762, up 0.4%

— Savannah State University: $6,514, down 5.8%

— South Georgia State College: $3,540, down 8.8%

— University of Georgia: $11,180, down 7.5%

— University of North Georgia: $7,012, down 6%

— University of West Georgia: $7,034, down 7.6%

— Valdosta State University: $7,100 down 7.5%

Source: Board of Regents of University System of Georgia

